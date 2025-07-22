Subway appoints former Burger King executive Jonathan Fitzpatrick as new CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
U.S. sandwich giant Subway has appointed Jonathan Fitzpatrick as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 28, marking a significant leadership shift as the brand looks to invigorate global growth and improve sales performance, as per media reports.
Fitzpatrick, a seasoned veteran of the fast-food and franchising world, previously led automotive services firm Driven Brands as President and CEO.
Before that, he held key leadership roles at Burger King, including Executive Vice President and Chief Brand and Operations Officer - positions that honed his expertise in scaling operations and brand building across international markets.
The leadership change comes nearly two years after private equity firm Roark Capital acquired Subway in a deal valued at up to $9.55 billion, including debt, according to media reports.
Fitzpatrick succeeds John Chidsey, who stepped down at the end of 2024 after a five-year tenure marked by brand revamps and digital transformation. During the leadership transition, Fitzpatrick will collaborate with interim CEO Carrie Walsh to ensure a smooth handover.
Also Read: Reddit CMO Roxy Young steps down