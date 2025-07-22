Ogilvy names Ann Garreaud as Global CFO

Ogilvy announced the strategic appointment of Ann Garreaud as its new global chief financial officer. Garreaud, a financial leader with a distinguished 25-year career at Publicis Groupe, will now oversee all financial and commercial operations across Ogilvy’s global network and serve as a member of WPP’s finance leadership team.

Most recently, she was instrumental in leading financial and commercial operations for Publicis Groupe's Global Client Practice.

In her most recent role as EVP of Global Client Finance & Business Solutions, she played a leading role in transforming Publicis's business model and organizational structure. Her extensive experience also includes global CFO roles within Publicis Health and Publicis Worldwide.

Earlier in her career, Garreaud served as the U.S. CFO for a joint venture between Y&R and Dentsu. She holds a BA from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.

Devika Bulchandani, global chief executive officer, Ogilvy, said, “Ann is an exceptional strategic leader, relentlessly focused on delivering client value and driving sustained growth. Her experience transforming financial and commercial operations by putting clients at the heart will bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to our team, reinforcing Ogilvy's commitment to strengthening our commercial strategy and enhancing our global client partnerships.”

Garreaud noted, "I am incredibly excited and honored to join Ogilvy, a company I have long admired for its iconic brand and exceptional ability to use creativity as a business driver. Contributing to Ogilvy's next phase of growth with this talented global team is truly energizing. I am committed to leveraging my experience to ensure we continue delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions for our clients worldwide."

Garreaud succeeds Stacey Ryan-Cornelius, who recently was appointed the new Global Chief Financial Officer at Burson.