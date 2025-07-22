Schneider Electric Infra's CFO Suparna Bhattacharyya steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Suparna Bhattacharyya, who led Schneider Electric Infrastructure as the chief financial officer, has stepped down from her position in order to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation, stated a regulatory filing.
Bhattacharyya will also relinquish the position of key managerial personnel and senior management official of the company.
Bhattacharyya began her career at Bata India as an assistant manager, and then joined Schlumberger as management analyst. Gap Inc appointed her as senior financial analyst, and she was roped in by Horiba India as financial controller and head.