            

Schneider Electric Infra's CFO Suparna Bhattacharyya steps down

Suparna Bhattacharyya will also relinquish the position of key managerial personnel and senior management official of the company, as per the regulatory filing.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 10:34 AM
Schneider Electric Infra's CFO Suparna Bhattacharyya steps down
Suparna Banerjee began her career at Bata India as an assistant manager, and then joined Schlumberger as management analyst.

Suparna Bhattacharyya, who led Schneider Electric Infrastructure as the chief financial officer, has stepped down from her position in order to pursue other opportunities outside the organisation, stated a regulatory filing.

Bhattacharyya will also relinquish the position of key managerial personnel and senior management official of the company.

Bhattacharyya began her career at Bata India as an assistant manager, and then joined Schlumberger as management analyst. Gap Inc appointed her as senior financial analyst, and she was roped in by Horiba India as financial controller and head.


Tags
    First Published on Jul 22, 2025 8:52 AM

    More from Storyboard18

    Brand Makers

    Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

    Ikea India appoints Patrik Antoni as CEO

    Brand Makers

    Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

    Elon Musk's X accuses France of "politically motivated" probe amid free speech dispute

    Brand Makers

    Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

    Bajaj Finance's MD Anup Saha resigns; Rajeev Jain succeeds

    Brand Makers

    IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

    IMF's Deputy MD Gita Gopinath to step down

    Brand Makers

    Ogilvy names Ann Garreaud as Global CFO

    Ogilvy names Ann Garreaud as Global CFO

    Brand Makers

    Meta, X, LinkedIn appeal Italy's €1 billion VAT claim

    Meta, X, LinkedIn appeal Italy's €1 billion VAT claim

    Brand Makers

    Microsoft elevates Rishi Jaipuria to Country Head, Azure, India

    Microsoft elevates Rishi Jaipuria to Country Head, Azure, India