Central Park appoints Karan Arora as head of marketing and public relations

Karan Arora has joined the position of assistant vice president (AVP) Marketing at Central Park, where he will be heading the marketing and PR functions.

By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2023 1:25 PM
Prior to joining Central Park, Karan Arora spearheaded brand communication and digital marketing for premium bathroom fittings brands GROHE and American Standard at LIXIL.

Central Park, a Gurgaon-based luxury real estate developer, has appointed Karan Arora as the head of marketing and public relations (PR). At the helm of affairs, Arora will oversee all aspects of marketing and public relations, driving brand growth and enhancing the company's reputation.

Prior to joining Central Park, he spearheaded brand communication and digital marketing for premium bathroom fittings brands GROHE and American Standard at LIXIL. In this role, he crafted and executed innovative marketing strategies that increased brand awareness and customer engagement.

Before that, Arora played a pivotal role as the AGM of marketing for Audi in India, contributing to the brand's remarkable growth and market presence. His dedication and strategic insights also shone during his tenure as a Regional Manager with Audi India and JLR India, where he played a key role in expanding the presence of these prestigious automotive brands.

Arora has built a reputation for being a fast tracker in the industry, leveraging his sharp marketing acumen to develop disruptive and effective marketing strategies.

Karan Arora, AVP Marketing, Central Park, said," Central Park is a leading luxury real estate developer, and it is an absolute honor to join the organization. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive innovative marketing initiatives, elevate the brand, and contribute to the company's continued success. I would work towards the growth and development of the organization."


