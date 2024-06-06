Cheil India appoints Mandeep Sharma as the National Head, Cheil India – Samsung Business

Cheil India announced the appointment of Mandeep Sharma as the National Head, Cheil India- Samsung Business. He will report to Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil SWA.

His expertise lies in CRM, customer engagement, sales, and product management.

Before his stint with Cheil India, Sharma was part of the McCann World Group, where he led one of their fastest-growing disciplines, MRM, stated the agency. In the past, he has also held positions with Thompson Connect (JWT) and Ogilvy One.

As a part of Sharma’s remit, he will be responsible for identifying, and crafting innovative strategies and systems. He will be driving the integrated marketing campaigns for the key client Samsung India.

Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil SWA, said, “Cheil is leading the advertising mandate for Samsung -one of the most well-known brands in the country, with a portfolio of products that straddles across multiple categories. We wanted to hire someone who is able to harness data and digital alongside the brand marketing so as to deliver gold standard work. Mandeep, with his stellar record of providing integrated marketing solutions to multiple brands is a perfect choice and I am elated to welcome him to Cheil India."

“I am thrilled to be a part of Cheil India, an agency that I believe is truly integrated in line and spirit. They have done a stellar job in driving business outcome for Samsung and I hope we would collectively as a team continue to push the boundaries in pursuit of achieving industry best practices and excellence” said Sharma.