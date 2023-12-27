"2024 heralds the dawn of customer experience," Cheil India’s Sanjeev Jasani

Cheil X demonstrated impressive double-digit growth in 2023, welcoming several new clients to its roster and laying the groundwork for the opening of its Mumbai office in early 2024. Sanjeev Jasani, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Cheil India, talks about the company's diversification strategy in 2023, the interplay of data-driven decisions and human intuition, the customer experience revolution, and how the establishment of Cylndr, a dedicated global unit for end-to-end content production, further strengthens the agency's capabilities and positions it for future growth. Edited excerpts:

From a business perspective, what were the key achievements of Cheil India in 2023?

Cheil India experienced a year of significant progress and expansion in 2023. Notably, the agency maintained its strong commitment to the Samsung business, achieving continued success in a highly competitive market. Additionally, Cheil India established itself as a leader in live commerce operations, one of the few players in the market offering comprehensive end-to-end services. Furthermore, the agency diversified its offerings by establishing a data and analytics business vertical, which is now being integrated into the Cheil Global Network.

Cheil X also demonstrated impressive double-digit growth in 2023, welcoming several new clients to its roster and laying the groundwork for the opening of its Mumbai office in early 2024. Experience Commerce successfully transformed its technology division into an Offshore Development Centre (ODC) for the Cheil Network and is actively engaged in several exciting global projects. Additionally, the establishment of Cylndr, a dedicated global unit for end-to-end content production, further strengthens the agency's capabilities and positions it for future growth.

Overall, 2023 was a year of remarkable achievements for Cheil India, characterised by consistent growth, strategic expansion, and an unwavering commitment to client success. The agency is confident that the seeds sown in 2023 will bear fruit in the years to come and is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

What key marketing trends stood out for you in 2023?

The most striking marketing trend of 2023, for me, has been the delicate dance between the human touch and the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Something that’s extremely hard to do. While AI automation undeniably streamlines processes and offers valuable insights, the human essence — creativity, empathy, and cultural understanding — remains irreplaceable. The brands that have truly transcended are those that have leveraged AI's efficiency to empower, not replace, their human teams. This symbiosis has manifested in personalised customer experiences, emotionally resonant storytelling, and data-driven decisions infused with human intuition. While the full potential of this interplay is still unfolding, 2023 has witnessed its undeniable power to fuel meaningful connections and forge enduring brand loyalty. As we move forward, I believe mastering this balance will be the key to navigating the ever-evolving marketing landscape and forging lasting relationships with our audiences.

What advertising trends will take the spotlight in 2024?

Year 2024 heralds the dawn of CX or Customer experience — a transformative fusion of the physical and digital realms that promises to redefine how a customer experiences a brand. Imagine interactive AR storefronts where virtual shelves showcase products while personalised recommendations guide your in-store journey. AI-powered mirrors analyse your style and suggest complementary pieces, blurring the lines between browsing and bespoke service. The key to success lies in using data and technology to craft unique experiences that leverage the strengths of both worlds: the tangible allure of the physical and the boundless possibilities of the digital. By seamlessly integrating AI-driven personalisation, interactive elements, and real-time data, brands can cultivate deeper connections and foster brand loyalty unlike ever before. So get ready, because the CX revolution is upon us, and those who embrace it stand to unlock a new era of customer engagement and brand growth.

What's your task list for 2024?