Cleartrip appoints Anuj Rathi as chief business and growth officer

Flipkart-owned Cleartrip has appointed Anuj Rathi as the Chief Business and Growth Officer. Rathi has an extensive background in business strategy, product development, and growth initiatives and will be driving Cleartrip's mission of providing seamless travel experiences to customers, stated the company.

In his previous roles, Rathi served as the chief product and marketing officer at Jupiter Money. He was also instrumental in leading growth marketing, product management, customer lifecycle management, merchandising, 3P monetisation, design solutions, financial services, and partnerships at Swiggy.

At Swiggy, he served as the senior vice president of Central Revenue and Growth where the team was pivotal in driving traffic and building innovative growth levers across multiple categories at Swiggy.

In his new role, Rathi will provide leadership to Cleartrip with the specific charter of overseeing business development, market expansion, and strategic partnerships, focusing on accelerating Cleartrip’s growth trajectory.

Ajay Veer Yadav, senior vice president, Flipkart stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Anuj Rathi to the Cleartrip family. His deep understanding of e-commerce and ability to drive growth across categories will be invaluable as we continue to innovate for our customers. Anuj’s role will be crucial in strengthening customer experience at every touch-point and expanding Cleartrip’s operations. His appointment underscores our commitment to attracting top talent to drive our business forward."

Rathi stated, "As India’s travel boom continues, we see a tremendous opportunity to continue and strengthen our customer-centric offerings. I am thrilled to come on board during this pivotal juncture. The travel industry is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Cleartrip to create exceptional travel experiences and drive sustainable growth."