Cleartrip appoints Tavleen Bhatia as Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has announced the appointment of Tavleen Bhatia as its new Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer (CMRO), effective April 1, 2024.

Bhatia has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in e-commerce. As CMRO, she will spearhead Brand and Performance Marketing initiatives, as well as drive the central planning and growth charter at Cleartrip.

Bhatia joins Cleartrip from Flipkart, where she was the head of growth, marketing and monetization for Flipkart Mobiles.

With 15+ years of experience in strategic marketing and revenue generation, she has held various leadership roles in leading brands, including Lakme, Dove, Sunsilk in Unilever.

Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Tavleen to the Cleartrip family. Her ability to drive innovation and versatile experience make her ideal to propel Cleartrip into its next phase of growth. Her proven ability to scale core categories and pioneer new initiatives aligns perfectly with Cleartrip’s vision, and will add tremendous value to our teams.”

Tavleen Bhatia, CMRO, Cleartrip, said, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Cleartrip, a brand synonymous with innovation and customer-centricity. With a career rooted in building categories and decoding consumer behaviour, I am eager to bring my experience and collaborate with the talented team here to amplify our impact on the travel landscape. I look forward to a new chapter with Cleartrip and elevate our position as a Challenger Brand.”