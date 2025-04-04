Coupang appoints Sandeep Karwa as new Country Head for Taiwan

ADVERTISEMENT
E-commerce giant Coupang has announced the appointment of Sandeep Karwa as its new Country Head for Taiwan, marking a significant move in the company’s ongoing international expansion across Asia.
Karwa shared the news on LinkedIn, expressing enthusiasm about joining Coupang and the opportunity to contribute to the company’s broader mission of redefining consumer commerce and supply chains across Asia.
“In just a few weeks, I’ve had the privilege of engaging in numerous conversations that exemplify how Coupang truly lives by its core leadership tenets,” the post read. “Experiencing these principles in action has only reinforced my excitement about our strategic mission.”
Prior to this, Karwa for nearly 13 years has worked with Flipkart as Vice President of the Flipkart Ads Platform, and in other roles.
The appointment comes as Coupang continues to deepen its footprint beyond South Korea, with Taiwan playing a key role in its regional growth strategy. The new Country Head is expected to lead operations, build local partnerships, and accelerate Coupang’s efforts to bring its renowned speed, efficiency, and customer-centric service to Taiwanese consumers.
Coupang’s push into Taiwan aligns with its vision to transform the e-commerce landscape across the region by leveraging advanced logistics, innovative technology, and operational excellence. With leadership in place, the company is poised to scale rapidly in one of Asia’s most digitally savvy markets.