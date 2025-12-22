Protean elevates V Easwaran to Executive Director

With over 30 years of experience across banking, digital transformation, and large-scale operations, Easwaran has been part of several landmark institution-building initiatives in India, including India Post Payments Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. (formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd.), announced the elevation of V Easwaran as Additional Director in the category of Executive Director on its Board.

Easwaran currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, where he has been instrumental in driving operational excellence, enhancing delivery resilience, and overseeing the execution of complex, high-impact national programmes across Protean’s digital ecosystem, highlighted the company in its statement.

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director & CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., said: “Protean is entering an important phase of its journey—one defined by diversification, global relevance, and long-term value creation. As Digital Public Infrastructure evolves from a national necessity to a global model, our focus is firmly on execution depth, governance rigour, and institutional continuity. V Easwaran’s elevation to the Board reflects his proven ability to lead complex, mission-critical programmes and build operating resilience at scale. His experience will be invaluable as we strengthen Protean’s role as a trusted DPI partner in India and beyond.”

Easwaran said, “I am honoured by the trust placed in me through this elevation. Protean has been central to India’s digital public journey for over three decades, and I look forward to strengthening its strategy and continue to focus on execution excellence, system resilience, while we transform and embrace innovation and newer technologies”

With over 30 years of experience across banking, digital transformation, and large-scale operations, Easwaran has been part of several landmark institution-building initiatives in India, including India Post Payments Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 5:16 PM