CXO Moves across OpenAI, VW India, Adobe, Intel, Raymond Lifestyle and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Kate Rouch

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Coinbase

Present: CMO, OpenAI

OpenAI appoints Kate Rouch as CMO. She has worked across The Bridgespan Group and Meta.

Nicky Sparshott Gaicd

Previous: Global chief of transformation, Unilever

Nicky Sparshott Gaicd has moved on from Unilever. Gaicd worked across HP, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company and T2 Tea.

Abbey Thomas

Previous: Chief general manager - head, marketing & PR, Volkswagen India

Present: Country head, Bentley Motors

VW Group’s Bentley Motors appoints Abbey Thomas as country head. Thomas has worked across Kinetic Finance, Mercedes-Benz India, Saud Bahwan Group, Honda Cars India, Nissan and Audi India.

Lara Hood Balazs

Previous: EVP, General Manager, Strategic Partner Group & Chief Marketing Officer, Intuit

Present: CMO, Adobe

Adobe appoints Lara Hood Balazs as chief marketing officer. She has worked across General Mills, Prophet, Gap Inc, Nike, Visa, Amazon and Ridge Ventures.

Patrick Gelsinger

Previous: Chief executive officer, Intel

Patrick Gelsinger has moved on from Intel. He has worked across EMC, VMware and Gloo.

Sunil Kataria

Previous: CEO, Raymond Lifestyle

Present: Managing director, Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle elevates Sunil Kataria to a new role. He has worked across Marico, VIP Industries, Idea Cellular, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Nihir Parikh

Previous: CEO, Nykaa Fashion and NykaaMan

Nihir Parikh has moved on from Nykaa. He has worked across Genentech and GE Healthcare.

Anurag Mehrotra

Previous: Vice President International Business & Strategy, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

Anurag Mehrotra has stepped down from his position at Tata Motors Commercial vehicles, as stated in a media report. He has worked across Genesis PR, Exatt Communications, Accenture, WNS Global Services, and Ford Motor Company.

Shrikant Kanhere

Previous: Chief Financial Officer, Adani Wilmar

Present: Deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar names Shrikant Kanhere as deputy chief executive officer. He has worked across Reliance Industries and Vodafone Essar Digilink.

Gautam Hari Singhania

Present: Executive chairman, Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle names Gautam Hari Singhania as executive chairman. Singhania took over the reins of Raymond Limited as the Chairman & Managing Director in September 1990. With over three decades of experience in the field of Industry, Business and Corporate Management, he has been at the helm of the affairs and operations of the company along with the Board of Directors.

Debashish Roy

Previous: Director and Head - Transformation, Digital Innovation and Customer Experience, Pfizer

Present: Chief digital transformation officer, CEAT

CEAT appoints Debashish Roy in a new role. He has worked across Cognizant Technology Solutions, Zydus Cadila, PwC and Abbott.

Neil Shah

Previous: Business strategy senior advisor, Bumble

Present: Chief business officer, Bumble

Bumble elevates Neil Shah to chief business officer. He has worked across McKinsey & Company, Motorola, Apple, ThredUp, Twitter, Slack and Reforge.