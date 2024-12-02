CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Wipro, Flipkart, Google and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Mitul Shah
Previous: Head - Consumer sales, Apple
Present: Managing Director - Google Devices & Services, India, Google
Google has appointed Mitul Shah in a new role. He has worked across Maersk India, DecisionCraft Analytics, Infosys Technologies and Accenture.
Omkar Nisal
Previous: Managing director - UK and Ireland, Member - Wipro Executive Committee
Present: Chief executive officer, Europe and Member - Wipro Executive Board
Wipro has elevated Omkar Nisal to CEO, Europe and Member - Wipro Executive Board. Nisal has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, attune and Rizing.
Kanika Tiwari
Previous: Director - strategy and growth, Flipkart ads
Present: Head of monetization, Swiggy - Instamart
Kanika Tiwari has joined Swiggy Instamart in a new role. She has worked across Ericsson and Rivigo.
Ramya Venkat
Previous: Senior regional brand manager - Indulekha, Unilever
Present: Director - Integrated Marketing, Abbott
Ramya Venkat has joined Abbott in a new role. She has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, and Johnson & Johnson.
Apurva Sircar
Previous: Senior vice president and head of marketing, Bandhan Bank
Present: Chief executive officer, Flying Man Ventures
Flying Man Ventures appoints Apurva Sircar as CEO. He has worked across Showtime Events, Blow Past Industries, Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.
Nand Kishore
Previous: Deputy managing director, State Bank of India
Present: MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management
SBI Funds Management Limited, the asset management company of SBI Mutual Fund, has appointed Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), succeeding Shamsher Singh.
Kishore brings over 34 years of experience across various banking verticals at SBI, including branch banking, Treasury operations, and investment banking.
Saurav Adhikari
Present: Additional director, Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment appointed Saurav Adhikari as an Additional Director in the category of non-executive director of the company.
Adhikari is a senior global business leader with four decades of experience in businesses such as technology, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors. He worked with HCL between 2000 and 2019, where he held multiple leadership roles as the Founding President of HCL’s startup enterprise networking firm, led a team of ‘ITES’ business, served as President of HCL’s ITES North American business, and as President of global corporate strategy.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy