CXO Moves: Exec movements across Unilever, Wipro, Flipkart, Google and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Dec 2, 2024 7:43 AM
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Mitul Shah

Previous: Head - Consumer sales, Apple

Present: Managing Director - Google Devices & Services, India, Google

Google has appointed Mitul Shah in a new role. He has worked across Maersk India, DecisionCraft Analytics, Infosys Technologies and Accenture.

Omkar Nisal

Previous: Managing director - UK and Ireland, Member - Wipro Executive Committee

Present: Chief executive officer, Europe and Member - Wipro Executive Board

Wipro has elevated Omkar Nisal to CEO, Europe and Member - Wipro Executive Board. Nisal has worked across Tata Consultancy Services, attune and Rizing.

Kanika Tiwari

Previous: Director - strategy and growth, Flipkart ads

Present: Head of monetization, Swiggy - Instamart

Kanika Tiwari has joined Swiggy Instamart in a new role. She has worked across Ericsson and Rivigo.

Ramya Venkat

Previous: Senior regional brand manager - Indulekha, Unilever

Present: Director - Integrated Marketing, Abbott

Ramya Venkat has joined Abbott in a new role. She has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, and Johnson & Johnson.

Apurva Sircar

Previous: Senior vice president and head of marketing, Bandhan Bank

Present: Chief executive officer, Flying Man Ventures

Flying Man Ventures appoints Apurva Sircar as CEO. He has worked across Showtime Events, Blow Past Industries, Heinz India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Birla Sun Life Insurance and Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

Nand Kishore

Previous: Deputy managing director, State Bank of India

Present: MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management Limited, the asset management company of SBI Mutual Fund, has appointed Nand Kishore as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), succeeding Shamsher Singh.

Kishore brings over 34 years of experience across various banking verticals at SBI, including branch banking, Treasury operations, and investment banking.

Saurav Adhikari

Present: Additional director, Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment appointed Saurav Adhikari as an Additional Director in the category of non-executive director of the company.

Adhikari is a senior global business leader with four decades of experience in businesses such as technology, FMCG, and consumer durables sectors. He worked with HCL between 2000 and 2019, where he held multiple leadership roles as the Founding President of HCL’s startup enterprise networking firm, led a team of ‘ITES’ business, served as President of HCL’s ITES North American business, and as President of global corporate strategy.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


