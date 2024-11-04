            
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bharti Airtel, Gillette India, P&G and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 4, 2024 7:21 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Martijn Baudoin via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Shashwat Sharma and Gopal Vittal

      On January 1, 2026, Gopal Vittal will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Shashwat Sharma, currently Chief Operation Officer, will be appointed MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd on January 1, 2026. In preparation for this role, he is being appointed CEO designate of the Company.

      As the CEO designate, Sharma will be responsible for the entire end-to-end consumer business. Vittal will be responsible for mentoring and grooming Sharma to take over as MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd. He will continue to travel extensively to ensure a structured transition and provide leadership and oversight across the group including overseas operations.

      Gautam Kamath

      Previous: Director and chief financial officer, Gillette India

      Present: Vice president - corporate strategy, Procter & Gamble

      Procter & Gamble has appointed Gautam Kamath in a new role. He has worked across Centurion Bank, Sasken and NKF Singapore.

      Srividya Srinivasan

      Present: CFO, Gillette India

      Gillette India has appointed Srividya Srinivasan as CFO. She joined P&G in 2005 in the USA. An alumnus of Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, she currently is the Vice President & Head of Global Business Services and Global External Reporting in P&G Philippines.

      Nicolle Pangis

      Previous: Board advisor, Ampersand

      Present: Vice president - advertising, Netflix

      Netflix has appointed Nicolle Pangis in a new role. She has worked across 24/7 Media, Xaxis, GroupM and Extra Reach.

      Abhijit Kulkarni

      Previous: Cluster General Manager ( TH/MYSG/VN) & Innovation Head SEA Unilever Ice Cream

      Present: Chief commercial officer, Gulf Oil India

      Gulf Oil India has onboarded Abhijit Kulkarni as chief commercial officer. He has worked across The Coca-Cola Company and Castrol India.

      Amit Gujral

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, JK Tyres

      Amit Gujral has moved on from JK Tyres. He has worked across LG Soft India and LG Electronics.

      Rohan Tambyrajah

      Previous: Chief strategy officer, PHD

      Present: Global chief experience officer, PHD

      PHD elevates Rohan Tambyrajah to a new role. He has worked across JCDecaux and Havas.

      Manish Kalra

      Present: Chief business officer, ZEE5 Global

      ZEE5 has extended Manish Kalra's responsibilities to oversee the platform's business across global markets, as per reports. Kalra has worked across ITC Limited, Citibank, PepsiCo, Dell, MakeMyTrip.com, Amazon, Craftsvilla and HomeShop18.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


