CXO Moves: Exec movements across Coca-Cola India, Parle Products, LinkedIn, Publicis Groupe and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Desmond Nikhil D’Souza
Previous: VP - Sales, India, Mondelez International
Present: VP - Customer & Commercial Leadership, South West Asia, Coca-Cola India
Coca-Cola India has appointed Desmond Nikhil D’Souza in a new role. He has worked across Infosys Technologies, PepsiCo and Zomato.
Krishnarao Buddha
Previous: Senior category head - marketing, Parle Products
Krishnarao Buddha has stepped down from his position at Parle Products. He has worked across Maxwell Apparels, Uncle Chipps, Excelcia Foods and Gold Cross.
Vidhya Srinivasan
Previous: VP/GM, Advertising, Google
Present: VP/GM, Advertising & Commerce, Google
Google has named Vidhya Srinivasan in a new role. She has worked across AT&T Labs, IBM and Amazon Web Services.
Deepak Agrawal
Previous: Chief AI Officer and VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering, Pinterest
Present: Chief AI officer, LinkedIn
LinkedIn has named Deepak Agrawal as chief AI officer. He has worked across AT&T, Yahoo, VentureBeat etc.
Geraldine White
Previous: Chief diversity officer, Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe has parted ways with Geraldine White. She has worked across Draftfcb, DDB, Publicis Modem, SapientNitro, and Publicis Sapient.
Bimal Julka
Present: Non-executive independent director, Paytm
Bimal Julka has joined Paytm as non-executive independent director. Julka is an IAS officer of 1979 batch of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has 41 years of experience with a demonstrated history of leading projects across the Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation, Information & Broadcasting, External Affairs, Finance, Commerce and Public Relations in Govt. of India. He is skilled in strategic planning, business development, business strategy and service delivery management.
Nirupam Sahay
Previous: President, Lighting Solutions, Dixon Technologies India
Present: Chief executive officer, Hindware
Hindware has appointed Nirupama Sahay as chief executive officer. He has worked across Asian Paints, Whirlpool Corporation, GE Capital, Philips Lighting, and Surya Roshni.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy