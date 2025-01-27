            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-coca-cola-india-parle-products-linkedin-publicis-groupe-and-more-54600

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Coca-Cola India, Parle Products, LinkedIn, Publicis Groupe and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2025 8:16 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Coca-Cola India, Parle Products, LinkedIn, Publicis Groupe and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (From left to right: Desmond Nikhil D’Souza, Krishnarao Buddha, Vidhya Srinivasan and Geraldine White)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

images.storyboard18.com

Desmond Nikhil D’Souza

Previous: VP - Sales, India, Mondelez International

Present: VP - Customer & Commercial Leadership, South West Asia, Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola India has appointed Desmond Nikhil D’Souza in a new role. He has worked across Infosys Technologies, PepsiCo and Zomato.

images.storyboard18.com

Krishnarao Buddha

Previous: Senior category head - marketing, Parle Products

Krishnarao Buddha has stepped down from his position at Parle Products. He has worked across Maxwell Apparels, Uncle Chipps, Excelcia Foods and Gold Cross.

images.storyboard18.com

Vidhya Srinivasan

Previous: VP/GM, Advertising, Google

Present: VP/GM, Advertising & Commerce, Google

Google has named Vidhya Srinivasan in a new role. She has worked across AT&T Labs, IBM and Amazon Web Services.

Deepak Agrawal

Previous: Chief AI Officer and VP of Consumer and Trust Engineering, Pinterest

Present: Chief AI officer, LinkedIn

LinkedIn has named Deepak Agrawal as chief AI officer. He has worked across AT&T, Yahoo, VentureBeat etc.

images.storyboard18.com

Geraldine White

Previous: Chief diversity officer, Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe has parted ways with Geraldine White. She has worked across Draftfcb, DDB, Publicis Modem, SapientNitro, and Publicis Sapient.

Bimal Julka

Present: Non-executive independent director, Paytm

Bimal Julka has joined Paytm as non-executive independent director. Julka is an IAS officer of 1979 batch of Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has 41 years of experience with a demonstrated history of leading projects across the Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation, Information & Broadcasting, External Affairs, Finance, Commerce and Public Relations in Govt. of India. He is skilled in strategic planning, business development, business strategy and service delivery management.

Nirupam Sahay

Previous: President, Lighting Solutions, Dixon Technologies India

Present: Chief executive officer, Hindware

Hindware has appointed Nirupama Sahay as chief executive officer. He has worked across Asian Paints, Whirlpool Corporation, GE Capital, Philips Lighting, and Surya Roshni.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Jan 27, 2025 8:16 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Brand Makers

Mihir Karkare departs from Mirum India after nearly 16 years

Mihir Karkare departs from Mirum India after nearly 16 years

Brand Makers

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

Sridhar Vembu steps down as Zoho's CEO; assumes the role of chief scientist

Brand Makers

Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Five books to know India better

Bookstrapping: Five books to know India better

Brand Makers

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to lead dialogue on Viksit Bharat at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to lead dialogue on Viksit Bharat at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

Brand Makers

From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize

From Jaipur to Jackpot: How two brothers turned skincare into a Rs 2,955 crore prize