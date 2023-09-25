CXO Moves: Exec movements in PepsiCo, Byju's, Britannia Bel Foods, VMLY&R Commerce and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Maneesha Khanna
Previous: Director- global design lead- media, data and commercial capabilities, PepsiCo
Present: Senior director- global media capability lead at PepsiCo
PepsiCo has promoted Maneesha Khanna in a new role. She has worked across Lodestar UM and Nokia.
Pankaj Sharma
Previous: Chief operating officer, RBL Bank
Present: Chief strategy and transformation officer, Yes Bank
Yes Bank has appointed Pankaj Sharma in a new role. He has been a part of organisations like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and GE Countrywide.
Mrinal Mohit and Arjun Mohan
Previous: Chief executive officer, Byju’s; CEO, upGrad
Present: Chief executive officer, Byju’s
Mrinal Mohit has stepped down from his position at Byju’s. Arjun Mohan has stepped into his shoes. Mohit started his innings at Byju’s in 2014. Mohan has worked across Rambus, Mentor Graphics, HSBC Bank, Tata Services and Titan Company Limited.
Mustufa Arsiwalla
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Britannia Bel Foods
Present: Trade marketing director, Ferrero
Mustufa Arsiwalla has quit from his position at Britannia Bel Foods. Arsiwalla has worked across ITC, Parle Agro, CavinKare and Ferrero.
Manish Menon
Previous: Principal consultant and co-founder, Aapka Resume
Present: Vice president - human resources, Madison World
Madison World has appointed Manish Menon in a new role. He has been a part of companies like GroupM, Viu, Alembic Pharmaceuticals and GoEvals Solutions.
Arpan Jain
Previous: National creative director, VMLY&R Commerce
Arpan Jain has moved on from VMLY&R Commerce. He has worked across Candid Marketing, Wizcraft International Entertainment, DDB Mudra Group and Geometry Encompass.
Rahul Welde
Previous: EVP, digital business, Unilever
Present: Partner and advisor, Avyan Global
Avyan Global has roped in Rahul Welde in a new role. He spent three decades in Unilever and held roles in different positions.
Parag Ved
Previous: President - consumer lines, Tata AIG General Insurance
Present: Director and chief executive officer, Liberty General Insurance
Liberty General Insurance has roped in Parag Ved in a new role. He has worked across BPCL, Pidilite Industries and ICICI Lombard.
Nishant Nayyar
Previous: Head of digital marketing, Narayana Health
Present: Vice president and head of marketing, Kaya
Kaya has roped in Nishant Nayyar in a new role. He has worked across Bennett, Coleman and Co, India Today, Credihealth and DayToDay Health.
Mohit H Chablani
Previous: Associate director of sales, mCanvas
Present: Head of sales - Enterprise India, Criteo
Online advertising company Criteo has appointed Mohit H Chablani ad head of sales enterprise India. Chablani has worked across Intelenet Global Services, Euclid Infotech Services, Aujas Networks, Media.net, ZEDO and Gameloft.
Garima Rai
Previous: Marketing director, Klera
Present: Vice president - marketing, Kapture CX
Kapture CX has appointed Garima Rai in a new role. She has worked across Newgen Software Technologies, Intrasphere Technologies, Ultrasonic Instrumentations, Newgen Software Technologies, and InsideView Technologies.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy