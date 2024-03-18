DDB Mudra Group's Mehak Jaini quits

Mehak Jaini, who was the national strategy head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and vice president strategy, DDB Mudra Group, has moved on from the agency. Her role involved shaping the group’s digital strategy practice, talent grooming, anchoring strategy for some of the Group’s largest businesses as well as the Group’s New Business agenda.

She stated, "14 March 2024 was Day 0 of being on the other side of DDB Mudra Group. Saying goodbye to the place I have called home, the people I have called Family, and the work I have called Love, wasn't easy. As a DDB/mudra/22feet lifer, one can say 15 years, 9 months, 11 days and 9 hours sure does sound like a work-lifetime. No wonder I titled my goodbye email as “Early Retirement”.