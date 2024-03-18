comScore            

      DDB Mudra Group's Mehak Jaini quits

      Mehak Jaini's next move is unknown.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 2:02 PM
      As the national strategy head, Mehak Jaini's role involved shaping the group’s digital strategy practice, talent grooming, anchoring strategy for some of the Group’s largest businesses as well as the Group’s New Business agenda.

      Mehak Jaini, who was the national strategy head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and vice president strategy, DDB Mudra Group, has moved on from the agency. Her role involved shaping the group’s digital strategy practice, talent grooming, anchoring strategy for some of the Group’s largest businesses as well as the Group’s New Business agenda.

      She stated, "14 March 2024 was Day 0 of being on the other side of DDB Mudra Group. Saying goodbye to the place I have called home, the people I have called Family, and the work I have called Love, wasn't easy. As a DDB/mudra/22feet lifer, one can say 15 years, 9 months, 11 days and 9 hours sure does sound like a work-lifetime. No wonder I titled my goodbye email as “Early Retirement”.

      Jaini began her career at L'Oréal and then her innings at DDB Mudra Group began in 2008 as executive, account planning. Then she went on to hold different positions in various capacities. Previously, as the vice president - strategy, Jaini led strategy for some of the Group's biggest accounts - Future Group, Novidigital (Hotstar), McDonald's and more. She was responsible for building and cascading the agency's approach to New Business.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 2:02 PM

