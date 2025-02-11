Delhi HC protects "Ratan Tata" name, rules it as a well-known trademark

The Delhi High Court has recognized the name "Ratan Tata" as a well-known trademark and granted a permanent injunction against any unauthorized use of the name or image of the late industrialist, as per media reports.

The ruling, issued on February 7, followed a trademark suit filed by Tata Group and the sir Ratan Tata Trust, which alleged the exploitation of the Tata brand and Ratan Tata's name by Dr. Rajat Srivastava and his organization.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, while hearing the case titled Sir Ratan Tata Trust Vs Dr. Rajat Srivastava, emphasized the high recognition and respect commanded by Ratan Tata's name, asserting that it cannot be misused by third parties for any commercial purposes.

The Tata Group and the Trust argued that their 150-year legacy of trust, quality, and ethical business practices had been jeopardized by unauthorized events and awards that misrepresented the involvement of the Tata brand and Ratan Tata's image.

The defendants, led by Srivastava, were accused of organizing an award event named the "Ratan Tata Icon Award" without authorization, charging nomination fees, and using the Tata name and image to mislead the public into believing the awards by endorsed by the Tata Trusts.

Despite a formal takedown notice from Tata Group, Srivastava continued promoting the event, prompting the legal action.

During the proceedings, the defendants’ counsel informed the Court that the event had been cancelled and all related social media posts had been removed. The counsel expressed no objection to a decree in favour of Tata Group, which led to the court granting a permanent injunction.