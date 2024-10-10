Ratan Tata passes away at 86: An era of compassionate leadership ends

Ratan Naval Tata, the iconic chairman emeritus of one of India's largest conglomerates, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, in a hospital in Mumbai.

Just days before, Tata had dismissed concerns about his health, assuring followers that he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age. The news of his death was confirmed by N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, in a statement released late on Wednesday night.

"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said Mr. Chandrasekaran, hailing the industrialist's unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation.

Chandrasekaran, who regarded Tata as a mentor, guide, and friend, reflected on how Tata's leadership transformed the Tata Group into a global powerhouse while remaining true to its values. "From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come," Chandrasekaran added.

Heartfelt Tributes from Industry Leaders and Political Figures

As news of Tata's demise spread, tributes poured in from influential industry leaders and political figures across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the condolences, calling Ratan Tata "a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being." Modi emphasized that Tata's leadership went far beyond the boardroom, adding, "He endeared himself to many thanks to his humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to making our society better."

President Smt. Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences, highlighting how Tata blended corporate growth with nation-building. “In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire team of the Tata Group and his admirers across the globe," she posted on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also shared his respects, acknowledging Tata's impact on business and philanthropy. "Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He had left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy," he said.

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He had left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.



Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, mourned the loss of a "dear friend." In a heartfelt note, Ambani praised Tata as a visionary industrialist and philanthropist, whose character and values inspired every interaction they shared.

It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian.



Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, praised Tata's enduring legacy: "India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti," posted Mr. Adani on X.

Anand Mahindra, another titan of Indian industry, expressed his disbelief at Tata's passing, saying, "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community," said Mr Mahindra in his post on X.

I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.



India's economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

And Ratan's life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.



Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, poignantly wrote, "The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. Ratan Tata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership, and philanthropy."

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, highlighted Tata's role in shaping modern Indian business leadership, crediting him for mentoring and developing the next generation of leaders. "My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji," said Pichai in a post.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates remembered him as a "visionary leader" with whom he had the privilege of meeting multiple times. "Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity. Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations," Gates shared on LinkedIn.

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s trusted assistant, wrote an emotional tribute to his friend, whom he called his "dear lighthouse," as the country mourned the passing of the national icon on Thursday. In a LinkedIn post, Naidu shared a picture with Tata, expressing that he would now dedicate the rest of his life to filling the void left by the industrialist’s death.

“The gap this friendship has now left within me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price we pay for love. Farewell, my dear lighthouse,” the post read.

A Legacy of Business and Philanthropy

Ratan Tata's career is marked by a series of transformative milestones. He took over the reins of the $100 billion Tata Group in 1991, leading it until 2012. Under his stewardship, the group made several landmark moves, including the acquisition of iconic British brands Jaguar and Land Rover in 2004, and the launch of the Tata Nano in 2009, the world's cheapest car, aimed at making cars more accessible to the middle class.

In addition to his business accomplishments, Tata was revered for his philanthropic endeavors. He spearheaded numerous initiatives in education and healthcare, ensuring that the group’s charitable trusts remained a pillar of Indian society.

After stepping down as chairman, Ratan Tata remained a key figure, holding the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and continuing his advocacy for causes such as animal rights, particularly through his social media platforms. His posts on X and Instagram, where he was the most followed entrepreneur in India, frequently highlighted his deep empathy for animals and his commitment to India’s progress.

A Storied Life

Born in 1937 and raised by his grandmother after his parents' separation, Ratan Tata's early life was shaped by family and education. He studied architecture at Cornell University and later completed a management course at Harvard.

In recognition of his vast contributions, Tata received India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008, following the Padma Bhushan in 2000.

Final Rites