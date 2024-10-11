Impactful investments by Ratan Tata: A legacy of innovation and entrepreneurship

The world mourns the loss of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, who passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86.

As the emeritus chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata had embarked on a new mission that focused on mentoring emerging entrepreneurs of the 21st century. He was also committed to investing in innovative, tech-driven startups that are set to influence the future of the country.

Through his investment firm, RNT Capital Advisors, he had invested in more than 30 startups, showcasing his dedication to fostering new talent and innovation, regardless of age or industry.

Here are some of the startups and ventures backed by Ratan Tata, showcasing the titan's legacy of fostering innovation and creating value:

1. Tata 1mg

In June 2021, Tata Digital purchased a 58.7% stake in Tata 1mg, a digital healthcare platform, which later increased to around 63% by December 2021. This investment demonstrated Tata's commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and innovation.

2. Goodfellows

Tata made a notable seed investment in Goodfellows in 2022, a startup founded by Shantanu Naidu, focused on fostering inter-generational companionship. The startup connects individuals over 70 with younger companions, addressing the loneliness that often accompanies aging. Tata, who had a deep friendship with Naidu, believed strongly in this cause.

3. BigBasket

In a significant move into the online grocery sector, Tata Digital acquired a controlling stake in BigBasket, obtaining around 64% of Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company of BigBasket.

4. Cure.fit (Cult.fit)

Ratan Tata's belief in holistic wellness was evident in his support for Cure.fit, a leading health and fitness startup. His investment, along with others, totalled $170 million and helped establish the company as a leader in fitness centers, food delivery, healthcare clinics, and online mental wellness.

5. Zivame

In 2015, Tata made a strategic investment in Zivame, an online lingerie retailer. While the investment amount was undisclosed, Tata's involvement helped enhance Zivame's technology and customer reach.

6. Ola Electric

Tata's relationship with Ola began in 2015 when he invested Rs 95 lakh in the ride-hailing service. In 2019, he invested in Ola Electric Mobility during its Series A funding round, supporting the firm's efforts to revolutionize electric mobility in India. His backing, including a Rs 400 crore commitment through RNT Capital Advisors, highlighted his belief in the future of clean transportation.

7. Lenskart

Ratan Tata's investment in Lenskart in 2016 was pivotal to the company's rapid growth. Lenskart, an online eyewear retailer, has since become a leading name in the industry, offering affordable eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses to millions of customers.

8. Snapdeal

In 2014, Tata invested in Snapdeal, a prominent player in India's e-commerce space. His support came at a crucial time, helping the company maintain its competitive edge in a fast-growing sector.

9. CarDekho

CarDekho, an auto search platform that simplifies car buying, benefited from Tata’s undisclosed minority investment in 2015. His involvement helped the platform grow in the competitive auto classifieds sector.

10. NestAway

Tata’s investment in NestAway in 2016 helped the home rental startup expand rapidly, offering furnished accommodations for young professionals. Though the company faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata’s early support was instrumental in its growth.

11. FirstCry

Tata’s investment in FirstCry in 2016 saw remarkable success when the company launched its IPO in 2024, cementing its status as a leader in the kidswear market.

12. Upstox

Ratan Tata’s support for Upstox, one of India’s fastest-growing stockbroking platforms, was instrumental in the company’s growth. Upstox, which has raised over $200 million to date, is now valued at $3.5 billion.

13. Bluestone

An online jewelry brand, Bluestone offers high-end jewelry on a subscription basis. Tata’s investment, along with backing from Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, supported Bluestone’s innovative approach to making luxury jewelry accessible.

14. CashKaro

Tata’s investment in CashKaro, a cashback and coupon platform, helped boost the company's visibility and market share in India’s competitive e-commerce space.

15. Paytm

In 2015, Tata invested in Paytm, India’s leading digital payments platform. His backing, along with his role as a business advisor, was crucial during a time when Paytm was rapidly expanding, especially after demonetization in 2018.

Ratan Tata’s legacy extends far beyond his investments. His visionary support for startups not only fuelled India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem but also created long-term value in diverse sectors. Tata’s foresight and commitment to nurturing new ideas will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.