Dentsu appoints Narayan Devanathan as president and chief strategic officer, South Asia

Narayan Devanathan returned to the Dentsu network for a second stint in June last year. He took on the mantle of group chief strategic advisor, swiftly establishing a central strategy team for the South Asia Market alongside the executive leadership.

In his new capacity, Devanathan is entrusted with the task of executing the network's strategy to deliver industry-defining client solutions at the intersection of marketing, technology, and consulting.

His mandate includes bringing together the strategy and planning teams across various critical practices including creative, media, and customer experience (CX). Further, Narayan will also set up and run the business transformation, sustainability consulting, innovations, startup growth partnerships, expert alliances, and knowledge verticals across the group.

As dentsu transforms into a Business-to-Business-to-Society (B2B2S) company, Devanathan will closely work with clients and internal talent.

Commenting on his appointment, Harsha Razdan said, "Dentsu stands as an unparalleled powerhouse of creativity, innovation, and exceptional talent. Our goal is to enhance our customer focus, adaptability, and inventiveness as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey. We aspire to be the primary choice for clients seeking progress for themselves and their customers in marketing, technology, and consulting. Narayan's appointment seamlessly aligns with our global strategic vision. He has proven himself to be an invaluable asset at dentsu – a remarkable individual, a distinguished leader, and an outstanding professional. I wholeheartedly welcome Narayan to his new role."