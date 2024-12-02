            
Dentsu India elevates Imtiyaz Vilatra to Chief Executive Officer, Posterscope India

Imtiyaz Vilatra will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media – South Asia, dentsu.

By  Storyboard18Dec 2, 2024 11:58 AM
This move aims to establish Posterscope as a leader in both traditional and digital OOH.

Dentsu India has elevated Imtiyaz Vilatra to Chief Executive Officer of Posterscope India. In his new role, he aims to enhance Posterscope's digital out-of-home (DOOH) and intelligent OOH (iOOH) offerings with a strong emphasis on data-backed, measurable outcomes for clients. He will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO, Media – South Asia, dentsu.

Harsha Razdan, CEO - South Asia, dentsu said, “Imtiyaz's elevation is a timely and strategic move, enabling him to drive Posterscope's expansion in experiential and Below-The-Line (BTL) divisions, strengthening our urban and rural reach. His leadership remains a vital link between strategy and execution, translating our goals into meaningful partnerships for our clients and communities. I am confident that under Imtiyaz’s continued guidance, we will not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our clients, setting new benchmarks for excellence. His exceptional passion and deep industry insights will be pivotal as we navigate a path where innovation meets purpose, driving change that resonates far beyond the immediate.”

With an experience spanning over 25 years, Vilatra is known for a focus on innovative and impactful OOH campaigns. He plans to further integrate advanced technologies like augmented reality, 4D experiences, and AI to strengthen Posterscope’s capabilities. By merging dentsu’s digital expertise with Posterscope's established OOH foundation, his vision is to meet evolving client needs and expand the agency’s reach in both urban and rural sectors.

“The OOH industry stands at a transformative juncture, with technology and data insights reshaping how we connect with audiences. Posterscope’s future lies in harnessing AI, programmatic DOOH, and real-time analytics to deliver dynamic, measurable campaigns. Integrating dentsu’s digital intelligence into our OOH offerings enhances our capabilities and raises the value we deliver through deeper engagement, personalization, and an integrated, ROI-focused approach,” Imtiyaz Vilatra commented.


First Published on Dec 2, 2024 11:58 AM

