DEPT appoints David Neal as Global CFO

Global digital agency DEPT has appointed David Neal as its new Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Neal will bring together the global finance and operations team, driving innovation and streamlining processes by positioning finance as a strategic partner to the business.

“During my conversations with the leadership team and colleagues, I was invigorated by the energy and ambition within DEPT,” said Neal. “I realized this is a place where we can do things differently. I hope to transform finance into a true strategic partner, providing insights, analysis, and driving commercial growth.”

Neal brings substantial experience as a Chief Financial Officer, with a proven track record in the marketing and advertising sectors across South and Southeast Asia and global leadership positions. Most recently, he served as the Global CFO for Dentsu Creative and Dentsu's production unit, Tag.

In his new role, Neal will be based in London. He will leverage his extensive background to redefine the finance department as a strategic ally within DEPT, enhancing collaboration with other business units—especially Operations, and People & Culture. Neal will harness the potential of AI to transform financial processes, fostering a culture of relentless curiosity and innovation, stated the company in a statement.

“At DEPT, we’re all about keeping innovation at the core of everything we do. By bringing our Finance and Operations teams closer together, we are merging two key business areas to drive strategic growth. David will help us unlock new opportunities and ensure that innovation remains at the heart of everything we do”, says Dimi Albers, Global CEO, DEPT.

Neal is stepping into the role as Mickey Kalifa moves on after two years with the company.