Diageo's Hina Nagarajan to lead dialogue on Viksit Bharat at Storyboard18's Global Pioneers Summit

On March 28, 2025, the Global Pioneers Summit 2025 by Storyboard18, is set to reshape the landscapes of creativity, innovation, and leadership. This highly anticipated event promises to serve as a nexus for transformative ideas, offering a unique opportunity to explore visionary strategies that have the potential to alter the course of business, inspire future leaders, and engage audiences worldwide.

Bringing together thought leaders, decision-makers, and pioneers from diverse fields including business, marketing, advertising, technology, and academia, the summit will provide a platform for groundbreaking dialogue, celebrate the power of creative expression, and foster invaluable connections that are sure to leave a lasting impact on the global stage.

The 2025 edition of the Global Pioneers Summit will feature a distinguished roster of leaders, with Diageo India’s Managing Director and CEO, Hina Nagarajan, among the headline speakers. Nagarajan’s remarkable career — spanning over three decades — has positioned her as a transformative figure in the world of business, known for driving growth while fostering a culture of inclusion and diversity.

Nagarajan’s tenure at Diageo began in 2018, when she assumed the role of Managing Director for Africa Emerging Markets (AEM). There, she oversaw operations across regions including Ghana, Ethiopia, and Angola, propelling AEM into a period of unprecedented growth. Under her leadership, Diageo’s operating margins more than doubled, and supply chain performance saw substantial improvements. Her success in Africa paved the way for her promotion to Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India in 2021. In March 2025, Nagarajan will transition into an international role as part of Diageo’s Global Executive Committee after four years at Diageo India.

Prior to her work at Diageo, Nagarajan held senior leadership roles across major FMCG companies. As Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Reckitt’s North Asia division, she guided the business across key markets like China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, turning the region into a top performer and one of the fastest-growing markets for the company. She also held board positions for Reckitt’s holding companies in China and Hong Kong, and successfully managed a joint venture with a local partner in China. Nagarajan’s early career also includes notable roles at Mary Kay India and Nestlé India.

A graduate of Delhi University and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Nagarajan’s career spans food and beverage, health and hygiene, beauty, nutrition, and home décor across India, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Her commitment to inclusion and diversity has earned her a place on the EMpower Top 100 Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists, as well as the WeQual I&D Award.

At the upcoming summit, Nagarajan will share the stage with other industry titans. She will lead a compelling discussion on Viksit Bharat and building a global identity for the 21st Century. The dialogue will explore strategies to strengthen and amplify India's global reputation as a hub of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable development. Leaders will share their insights on how to elevate India’s global standing, foster innovation, and drive sustainable growth — while preserving the rich cultural heritage that defines our nation. The conversation promises to serve as a roadmap for positioning Brand India as a leading force in the global community.

Also on the main stage at the Global Pioneers Summit will be Nestlé India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan; Prabha Narasimhan, MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India; Piyush Pandey of Ogilvy; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific and CEO of McCann Worldgroup India; Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy; Sir Martin Sorrell of S4 Capital; WPP’s Chief AI Officer Daniel Hulme; and CRED Founder & CEO Kunal Shah. These industry leaders will engage in discussions, offering insights into the future of business, creativity, and leadership.