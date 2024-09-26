Don’t call dark stores ‘dark store’, says BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande. Here’s why.

In a bold move that has quick commerce enthusiasts buzzing, Shantanu Deshpande, the Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has taken to LinkedIn to challenge the status quo of the industry. His suggestion? It's time to retire the gloomy term "dark store" in favor of something more uplifting. After all, who wants to invest time, talent, and technology into a place that sounds like it belongs in a horror movie?

Deshpande argues that calling these quick commerce epicenters "dark stores" subconsciously sets a gloomy tone, which may lead to underinvestment in essential infrastructure. "If you want quality control on dhaniya (coriander), you need it well-lit. It can't be dark!" he asserts, emphasizing that proper lightning isn't just a trivial detail; it's vital for operational success. Moreover, the term lacks aspirational flair, as he humorously notes, "Telling a new intern they'll be working in our Gurgaon Sec 54 dark store sounds so gloomy and meh!"

The crux of his argument rests on the idea that a name change could foster a more positive image, making these spaces more inviting for potential walk-ins and ultimately boosting the quick commerce revolution. "What has been scaling steroid may become a sustainability impediment if not nurtured," he warns, suggesting that a shift in nomenclature could spark a wave of creativity and investment across the industry. His proposal? The charmingly catchy "Lightning Retail Centre" (LRC), though he encourages others to come up with even better alternatives.

The post has drawn a flurry of comments, with one user eagerly anticipating a response from Blinkit's CTO about the potential name change. Another user cleverly remarked, "Changing 'dark store' to something positive can inspire better investment, innovation, and growth in quick commerce." Yet another chimed in with a nod to marketing history, praising the genius behind the term "cloud kitchen" as a prime example of effective branding.