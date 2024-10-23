Dr. Ronnie Chatterji appointed as OpenAI's first Chief Economist

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has appointed Dr. Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji, a distinguished professor of business and public policy at Duke University and former White House CHIPS coordinator, as its first Chief Economist.
Dr. Chatterji's primary focus will be to lead research initiatives examining how AI influences economic growth and job creation. His work will delve into the global economic ramifications of AI infrastructure development, long-term labour market trends, and strategies to empower the current and future workforce to capitalize on AI technology.
"Dr. Chatterji’s deep understanding of the dynamics that shape our economy and society will guide OpenAI’s mission to create AI tools that fuel growth, solve complex challenges, and foster long-term prosperity," said Larry Summers, OpenAI Board Member and former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.
Dr. Chatterji brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served in various pivotal positions, including Acting Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council and Chief Economist of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Furthermore, his expertise was instrumental in the execution of the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act during his tenure in the Biden administration. With a prolific academic background that includes two books and over 30 peer-reviewed articles, he has established himself as a leading voice in the fields of strategic management, economics, finance, and organizational studies.