Rajiv Bajaj on Piyush Pandey: A mentor who taught lessons beyond books

Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj had reflected on the enduring influence of advertising legend Piyush Pandey, describing him as a mentor whose insights extended far beyond creative campaigns.

Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, passed away on Friday. Widely regarded as the man who gave Indian advertising its voice — and its accent — Pandey spent over four decades at Ogilvy India, the agency that became almost synonymous with his name and vision.

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Leadership Summit, Bajaj had recalled a memorable lesson from Pandey:

“Farak bohot hai aapke aur humaare taalim mein, aapne ustaado se seekha hai aur humne haalaato se.” (“There is a big difference between your education and mine — you learned from masters, and we learned from circumstances.”)

Bajaj said the line perfectly captured Pandey’s approach to life and work: learning through experience and challenges, rather than only from formal guidance. “Piyush had an uncanny ability to turn experience into wisdom,” Bajaj said. “That’s what made him not just a great adman, but a guide for anyone building something meaningful in India.”

Using Pandey’s words as a reference point, Bajaj highlighted the distinction between startups, upstarts, and champions. He warned against the “burn strategy” of many upstarts who chase rapid growth without building a lasting foundation. “Startups and champions are essentially the same,” Bajaj said. “The difference is that champions are startups with a story — they have built their story over time.”

Bajaj also shared the five principles that guide his leadership and product innovation, drawing inspiration from thinkers like Vaclav Smil and, implicitly, from Pandey’s philosophy:

Read Widely and Curiously – Learning from diverse fields fuels creativity.

Prioritize Reality Over Theory – Focus on practical, grounded solutions.

Detach from Money and Status – Excellence comes first; recognition follows.

Manage Your Identity – Know who you are and stay grounded.

Be Committed – Personal investment in one’s vision is key.

“Piyush lived all these principles in his own way,” Bajaj reflected. “He knew the importance of identity, commitment, and learning from life itself.”

Bajaj also drew a parallel between Pandey’s creativity and leadership lessons, noting that effective leaders, like Pandey, align their work with a higher purpose. Quoting a phrase popularized by Shah Rukh Khan, he added:

“Jo kuch nahi karte, wo kamaal karte hain — those who appear to do nothing often create wonders.”