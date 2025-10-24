Who was Piyush Pandey?: Legendary Indian adman and Ogilvy icon dies at 70

ADVERTISEMENT
Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman who passed away at the age of 70 on October 24, 2025, was a transformative figure in the Indian advertising industry. As Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, Pandey's work redefined how brands communicated with Indian audiences, making him a household name and a cultural icon.
Early Life and Career
Born in 1955 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Pandey's journey into advertising began in 1982 when he joined Ogilvy India as a client servicing executive. His breakthrough came when he moved to the creative department, where his deep understanding of Indian culture and emotions allowed him to craft campaigns that resonated with the masses.
Iconic Campaigns
Pandey's genius lay in his ability to infuse Indian sensibilities into advertising. He moved away from the English-centric campaigns of the time, opting instead for narratives that reflected everyday life and emotions in India.
Some of his most memorable campaigns include:
Fevicol: Known for its humorous and relatable ads, such as the "Fevikwik" and "Fevicol sofa" campaigns, which showcased the brand's strong adhesive qualities in everyday situations.
Cadbury Dairy Milk: The "Kuch Khaas Hai" campaign, which became synonymous with the brand's association with joy and celebration.
Asian Paints: The "Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai" campaign, which highlighted the emotional connection people have with their homes.
Bajaj: The "Hamara Bajaj" campaign, which positioned the brand as a trusted companion in every Indian household.
In the political arena, Pandey's slogan "Abki Baar, Modi Sarkar" became a widely recognized catchphrase during the 2014 Indian general elections.
Legacy and Recognition
Pandey's contributions to advertising were recognized with several honors, including the Padma Shri in 2016 and the LIA Legend Award in 2024. He was known for his belief that creativity should translate into improving a client's business, a philosophy that he instilled in his team at Ogilvy.
Personal Life
Pandey was the brother of renowned singer Ila Arun and lyricist Prasoon Pandey, both of whom have made significant contributions to Indian music and cinema.
Piyush Pandey's passing marks the end of an era in Indian advertising. His work not only shaped the advertising industry but also became an integral part of Indian popular culture. As the "father of Indian advertising," his legacy will continue to inspire generations of creatives