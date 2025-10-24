“A Real Indian Tiger”: Martin Sorrell pays heartfelt tribute to Adman Piyush Pandey

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertising industry stalwart Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, has paid an emotional tribute to Piyush Pandey, the legendary adman, who passed away on Friday morning.
Expressing deep sorrow, Sorrell remembered Pandey as “a real Indian tiger who led Ogilvy from the front to the end and was a creative titan.”
“We all loved Piyush,” Sorrell said, recalling his long association with the man who redefined Indian advertising and gave it a distinctive, homegrown voice that resonated globally. “Clients really appreciate creative leaders, and he was one of the finest — carving out a reputation well beyond India’s borders.”
Sorrell highlighted not just Pandey’s professional brilliance, but also his warmth and passion beyond the boardroom. “Of course, he was a fine cricketer and cricket lover,” Sorrell added — a nod to the sport that mirrored Pandey’s team spirit and strategic flair.
Reflecting on their shared journey through Ogilvy and WPP, Sorrell said, “It was a privilege to know him, work with him and be with him.”
In his tribute, Sorrell also noted the recent passing of another advertising great: “We have now recently lost two of Ogilvy and WPP’s finest leaders — Piyush and Sergio Amado.”
Concluding with heartfelt condolences, Sorrell said, “We wish Piyush’s family long life.”
Piyush Pandey’s legacy, marked by his instinctive understanding of Indian culture and his global creative influence, continues to inspire generations of advertising professionals worldwide.
Piyush Pandey, the towering creative force who transformed the face and soul of Indian advertising, has passed away. His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 25, at 11am, Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai, as family, friends, and colleagues from across the creative and business worlds gather to bid farewell to the man who gave Indian advertising its unmistakable voice and heart.
