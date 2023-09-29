Duroflex’s Smita Murarka joins Deloitte as director

Smita Murarka, who had led Duroflex as chief marketing officer - corporate and brands, digital, has joined Deloitte as director. Murarka stated, “"Don't be a know it all, be a learn it all" - Satya Nadella. The joy of learning and contributing to growth across multiple businesses begins now.”
Murarka, who started her career at brand-comm, and has worked in companies like Bulchee, Landmark Group, Lifestyle International and MAS Holdings.
She holds a masters in business administration specialising in marketing from ICFAI Business School.