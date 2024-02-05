Exclusive: Gourav Rakshit likely to venture into AI after his exit from Viacom18

Gourav Rakshit, who leads Viacom18 as chief operating officer, will remain in office till April. Rakshit is likely to venture into the world of artificial intelligence, industry sources have told Storyboard18. His departure follows the merger of Voot, a video streaming application owned by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, with JioCinema. Viacom18's original content, including popular shows like Bigg Boss, are now premiering on JioCinema.

Commenting on Rakshit’s departure, a Viacom18 spokesperson had said, “Gourav has played a key role in shaping Viacom18's digital agenda over the last five years. He has now decided to move on other pursuits outside the organisation. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Rakshit, who began his career at Nestle as marketing manager, has also held leadership positions at Shaadi.com as president and CEO, along with roles at Infosys Consulting as a management consultant and Planetasia as a business lead. People Interactive as president and chief executive officer, he realigned organisational roles and operating frameworks to support rapid long-term growth and profitability.