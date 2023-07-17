Exec movements at ITC, Mindshare, Godrej & Boyce, Viacom18, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Diwan Arun Nanda

Previous: Chairman, Rediffusion

Diwan Arun Nanda has stepped down from the chairmanship of Rediffusion after a stint of five decades. The chairmanship of the agency’s board now moves onto Dr. Sandeep Goyal, who will also continue to be the managing director of Rediffusion.

Shashank Sinha

Previous: Vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation, Eureka Forbes

Present: Vice president and product group head, Godrej & Boyce

Shashank Sinha has joined Godrej & Boyce in a new role. In his new role, he will be responsible for bringing in focus and intensity in driving top-line, bottom-line and market share for the categories of washing machines and dishwashers through effective business planning, product lifecycle management, product positioning, pricing and brand communication, GTM strategy, channel expansion and new business development. Sinha comes with an experience of more than two decades and started his career at Eureka Forbes.

Sanjiv Puri

Present: Chairman and managing director, ITC

Indian conglomerate company ITC has recommended the reappointment of Sanjiv Puri as the chairman and managing director for a period of five years, stated in an annual report. Puri has more than three decades of experience. He started his career at ITC and moved ahead to hold various roles in different capacities within the organisation. He has also held positions at Surya Nepal and ITC Infotech.

Harsh Deep Chhabra

Previous: Senior vice president - account lead, Team Unilever, Mindshare

Harsh Deep Chhabra has moved on from his respective position at Mindshare. He is armed with an experience of 17 years and has worked across Zee Telefilms, Zee Entertainment Enterprise and GroupM.

Deepak Saluja

Previous: Head of marketing, ICICI Securities

Deepak Saluja has moved on from ICICI Securities. He comes with an experience of 25 years and has worked across PepsiCo, Lowe Enterprise Nexus, J.Walter Thompson Worldwide, Egana Group, ICICI Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and UTI Mutual Fund.

Kevin Vaz

Previous: President and head of network entertainment channels - Star India, The Walt Disney Company

Present: Chief executive officer, Viacom18

Viacom18 has appointed Kevin Vaz in a new role. He worked across Star TV Network, and has also been a part of Star and Disney India.

Rajeev Jain

Present: Senior vice president - corporate marketing, DS Group

Rajeev Jain joins DS Group in a new role. He has been with the group for over 16 years. Armed with an experience of more than three decades, Jain has worked across companies like Surya Roshni and Intex Technologies.

Snehi Jha

Present: Head, Mindshare Fulcrum

Mindshare has appointed Snehi Jha as the head of Mindshare Fulcrum. Jha brings with her over 22 years of proven expertise in product development, digital transformation, and brand development.

Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J

Previous: President - Revenues, Qoruz

Present: Head of sales and partnership, Zoo Media

Zoo Media has appointed Vishnu Kanth Gokul B J in a new role. Armed with an experience of more than 10 years and has worked across Rediff, Sify Technologies, Rajshri Entertainment, 123Greetings, Sulekha, Percept and Cricbuzz.

Saurabh Srivastava

Previous: Product revenue strategy head - Hindi entertainment, Disney Star

Present: Chief operating officer, digital business, Shemaroo Entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment ropes in Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence. Srivastava comes with an experience of 18 years and has worked across Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Marico and Hotstar.

Siddharth Parnerkar

Previous: Vodafone partner markets - wholesale business, Vodafone

Present: International sales director, Pearson

Pearson appointed Siddharth Parnerkar in a new role. He is armed with an experience of more than three decades and has worked across Videocon, Eastman Kodak Company, Zip Telecom, Reliance Communications and Bharti Airtel.