FCB/Six India appoints Gagan Prabhakar and Arun Iyer as VP - CX Operations and Sr. Director – CRM

FCB/SIX India has appointed Gagan Prabhakar and Arun Iyer as VP - CX Operations and Sr. Director – CRM, respectively. In his new role at the agency, Gagan will lead CRM, web strategy, and content verticals.

Iyer, on the other hand, will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of personalisation, data backed strategies, and managing the CRM team for delivering omnichannel customer experiences for FCB/SIX India’s clients.

Prabhakar moves from Dhani Stocks, where he was General Manager, Marketing, whereas Iyer was lead strategy consultant at Mirum India. With over 17 years of experience, Prabhakar has also worked with HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Group and most recently Dhani Stocks. Iyer comes with over a decade of experience and has been associated with companies like Mirum India and The Walt Disney Company.

Speaking on the new hires, Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India, said, “At FCB/SIX India, we understand the power that creativity, data, and technology together possess in delivering an exceptional customer experience. The inclusion of Gagan and Arun strengthens our CX division, enriching it with their data proficiency and extensive experience in large-scale CRM campaigns across finance, healthcare, and the QSR sectors. Additionally, we're enhancing our Salesforce capabilities to better serve a significant portion of our clientele.”

Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, added, “Welcoming Gagan and Arun aboard will synergise creativity and technology, bringing exceptional customer experiences (CX) across all our client offerings, to further strengthen our focus on using ‘creativity as an economic multiplier’.”

Gagan Prabhakar, vice president - CX Operations, FCB/SIX India, said, “I’m thrilled to be part of FCB/SIX India and FCB Kinnect and I believe in the company's philosophy of Growth, Glory, and Guts. I'm confident that by leveraging a data-centric approach and our innovative solutions across web-verticals, we can help our clients achieve significant growth in the digital landscape.”

Arun Iyer, senior director – CRM, FCB/SIX India, said, “I'm all geared up to join FCB/SIX India and leverage my passion for data-driven strategies, to build meaningful customer relationships and drive business results. Given the agency's culture of innovation, I look forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible, ensuring we continue to set new benchmarks for excellence in connecting brands with their audiences in the most impactful ways."