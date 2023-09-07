Former Twitter exec head Kanika Mittal joins Taboola as country manager: Report

Kanika Mittal, who was formerly the country head of Twitter, has joined Taboola as country manager. During her stint, she was responsible for driving revenue and monetization across multiple industry verticals in Twitter India. This was followed by leading cross functional collaboration with public policy, marketing, public relations, content, strategy, product, finance, human resources and legal to lead desired outcomes.

In an earlier interaction with Storyboard18, Mittal had said, "My career trajectory up to Twitter was also very different. I was the CMO at Reebok, and I left that job at the peak of my career. I was deeply passionate and fond of marketing, it was my calling at that time. But then I moved to sales. I joined Twitter. It did take a lot of determination. A lot of effort and a lot of resilience to shine in the role. Therefore it all boils down to what you’re truly feeling passionate about at that moment. How much are you willing to commit, learn, relearn, and start over?"