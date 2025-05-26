            
GCPL bets on emerging categories, creativity and more: Interview with Sudhir Sitapati

Godrej Consumer Products is driving strong growth through innovation in core and emerging categories, while streamlining creative operations to boost brand impact and efficiency.

By  Storyboard18May 26, 2025 7:51 AM
Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and Chief Executive, pointed to the company’s strategic push into what he termed "categories of the future".

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. is charting a robust growth trajectory this year, buoyed by strong performances in key markets such as India and Indonesia, and a solid footing in core segments including home care and personal wash.

In an interview with Storyboard18, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and Chief Executive, pointed to the company’s strategic push into what he termed "categories of the future"—air fresheners, liquid detergents and pet care—as central to GCPL’s forward-looking approach. These bets are backed by sustained investment in product innovation and marketing.

Innovation is not an add-on, it’s core to GCPL's identity, Sitapati implied, citing India-first product launches such as Godrej Aero and Shampoo Hair Color, which are now gaining traction in international markets.

The company has also brought its creative work in-house, a move Sitapati said has streamlined operations, reduced costs and amplified brand effectiveness. With clear metrics and internal creative checks in place, GCPL aims to ensure its content remains both efficient and resonant.

