FoxyMoron CEO and Zoo Media's Vivek Das quits after a year

Vivek Das was previously with WPP-owned firm Mindshare.

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2024 10:52 AM
Vivek Das will take a short career break after almost two decades of work.

Vivek Das, who was the chief executive of Zoo Media's FoxyMoron, has quit the independent India marketing services network, a year after joining the company. He was previously with WPP-owned firm Mindshare.

Das said, "A chapter ended. Much sooner that I anticipated but paved way for something I’ve never done before. 29 Feb 2024 was my last working day at FoxyMoron and Zoo Media. I had embarked on this journey just over a year ago with the aim to work with Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj to build the next big agency network, the first from India and an independent one at that."

He added, "It was quite an intense and thrilling journey, though short lived. We weathered all of it as a team, had fun doing it and in the process made some good friends too. Not to mention, I had the support of my closest friends, colleagues and some amazing clients."

Das will take a short career break after almost two decades of work.

Previously, Das was Vice President, Head - Consulting, Data, Analytics and Tech, at Mindshare. He has also had a stint at Omnicom group.


First Published on Mar 5, 2024 10:52 AM

