Rafael Oliveira steps down as Kraft Heinz's president - international

Rafael Oliveira, who led Kraft Heinz as president - international, has moved on from the company.
He said, "As one door closes, another one opens. My family and I are going to spend the next few months in Africa, mostly in Kenya, with the Pharo Foundation, dedicating ourselves to under privileged children’s education. I'm thinking of ways to share this experience during the next months (ideas are welcome) and you will certainly continue to hear from me here on LinkedIn – the #RafaSelfie cannot die."
Oliveira previously held the position of president - Europe, Middle East and Africa. He started his career at Banco Icatu, and went on to work at Goldman Sachs.