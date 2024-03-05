comScore            

Brand Makers

Rafael Oliveira steps down as Kraft Heinz's president - international

Rafael Oliveira previously held the position of president - Europe, Middle East and Africa.

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2024 9:49 AM
Rafael Oliveira steps down as Kraft Heinz's president - international
Rafael Oliveira previously held the position of president - Europe, Middle East and Africa. He started his career at Banco Icatu, and went on to work at Goldman Sachs.

Rafael Oliveira, who led Kraft Heinz as president - international, has moved on from the company.

He said, "As one door closes, another one opens. My family and I are going to spend the next few months in Africa, mostly in Kenya, with the Pharo Foundation, dedicating ourselves to under privileged children’s education. I'm thinking of ways to share this experience during the next months (ideas are welcome) and you will certainly continue to hear from me here on LinkedIn – the #RafaSelfie cannot die."

Oliveira previously held the position of president - Europe, Middle East and Africa. He started his career at Banco Icatu, and went on to work at Goldman Sachs.


Tags
First Published on Mar 5, 2024 9:49 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Brand Makers

FoxyMoron CEO and Zoo Media's Vivek Das quits after a year

FoxyMoron CEO and Zoo Media's Vivek Das quits after a year

Brand Makers

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie elected as Confederation of Indian Industry's vice chairman

Brand Makers

Indian consumers prioritize overall experience of owning a vehicle over initial cost: CarDekho's Charu Kishnani

Indian consumers prioritize overall experience of owning a vehicle over initial cost: CarDekho's Charu Kishnani

Brand Makers

Pine Labs' Nikhil Narayanan joins Zlade as head of creative strategy and brand director

Pine Labs' Nikhil Narayanan joins Zlade as head of creative strategy and brand director

Brand Makers

1600 european football matches to be broadcast on Sony; including UEFA Champions League, Europa League

1600 european football matches to be broadcast on Sony; including UEFA Champions League, Europa League

Brand Makers

Dentsu appoints Narayan Devanathan as president and chief strategic officer, South Asia

Dentsu appoints Narayan Devanathan as president and chief strategic officer, South Asia
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!