From Steve Jobs to Seth Godin, ten quotes about marketing you absolutely should read

Marketing has changed forever, they say. Yet somethings remain constant. These quotes cover a range of perspectives from different eras and personalities within the marketing and business world, offering both timeless wisdom and modern insights. Subscribe to one, several or all; in each however lies a truth relevant to marketers operating in today's ultra complex age.

"Content marketing is the only marketing left." - Seth Godin

"Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose of what you make. It is the art of creating genuine customer value." - Philip Kotler

"In the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative, original thinker unless you can also sell what you create." - David Ogilvy

"Marketers ruin everything. Something new comes into our world (radio, TV, the internet), and they're for the people. Then, marketers (much like myself) see that people's attention is there. So they want to use it. They want to get into it. And that ruins it. Then, it's on to the next one." - Gary Vaynerchuk

"The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself." - Peter Drucker

"Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves." - Steve Jobs

"If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on." - Sheryl Sandberg

"Social media is about sociology and psychology more than technology." - Brian Solis

"Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product." - Elon Musk