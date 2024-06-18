            

      From Steve Jobs to Seth Godin, ten quotes about marketing you absolutely should read

      Read a range of perspectives from different eras and personalities within the marketing and business world, offering both timeless wisdom and modern insights.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2024 11:50 AM
      From Steve Jobs to Seth Godin, ten quotes about marketing you absolutely should read
      "Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves." - Steve Jobs. (From left to right: Steve Jobs and Seth Godin. (Image source: News18 Hindi and Amazon))

      Marketing has changed forever, they say. Yet somethings remain constant. These quotes cover a range of perspectives from different eras and personalities within the marketing and business world, offering both timeless wisdom and modern insights. Subscribe to one, several or all; in each however lies a truth relevant to marketers operating in today's ultra complex age.

      "Content marketing is the only marketing left." - Seth Godin

      "Marketing is not the art of finding clever ways to dispose of what you make. It is the art of creating genuine customer value." - Philip Kotler

      "In the modern world of business, it is useless to be a creative, original thinker unless you can also sell what you create." - David Ogilvy

      "Marketers ruin everything. Something new comes into our world (radio, TV, the internet), and they're for the people. Then, marketers (much like myself) see that people's attention is there. So they want to use it. They want to get into it. And that ruins it. Then, it's on to the next one." - Gary Vaynerchuk

      "The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself." - Peter Drucker

      "Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves." - Steve Jobs

      "If you're offered a seat on a rocket ship, don't ask what seat! Just get on." - Sheryl Sandberg

      "Social media is about sociology and psychology more than technology." - Brian Solis

      "Brand is just a perception, and perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be ahead, other times it will be behind. But brand is simply a collective impression some have about a product." - Elon Musk

      "Your brand is what other people say about you when you're not in the room." - Jeff Bezos


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 18, 2024 11:08 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Nachiket Pantvaidya appointed as GM for Sony Pictures International Productions - India

      Nachiket Pantvaidya appointed as GM for Sony Pictures International Productions - India

      Brand Makers

      Microsoft Xbox Jerret West to join Roblox as chief marketing officer

      Microsoft Xbox Jerret West to join Roblox as chief marketing officer

      Brand Makers

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market. Find out how much CMOs earn

      CMOs command premium pay in tepid job market. Find out how much CMOs earn

      Brand Makers

      Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Sanath R. Pulikkal as CMO

      Bajaj Consumer Care appoints Sanath R. Pulikkal as CMO

      Brand Makers

      McCann Worldgroup elevates Adrian Botan to global creative partner, creative excellence

      McCann Worldgroup elevates Adrian Botan to global creative partner, creative excellence

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across DDB Mudra Group, Havas India, Grey and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across DDB Mudra Group, Havas India, Grey and more

      Brand Makers

      Tarun Jha joins JSW Steel as head of marketing

      Tarun Jha joins JSW Steel as head of marketing