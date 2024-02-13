comScore

Brand Makers

Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer

Vidya Rao will look into establishing a robust data office to enhance Genpact’s data capabilities.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 2:48 PM
Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer
Vidya Rao started her career at Blue Chip Computer Consultants and went on to work across Infosys, Wipro, Cambridge Technology Partners and Accenture. She was also a board member at Micro Focus.

Vidya Rao, who held the position of chief information officer at Genpact, a software company has been elevated to hold the designation of chief technology and transformation officer. In her new role, Rao will play a key role in establishing a robust data office to enhance Genpact’s data capabilities, stated a media report.

Vipin Gairola has been appointed as global operating officer. His responsibilities will include overseeing global client operations, analytics, data and technology initiatives.

Rao started her career at Blue Chip Computer Consultants and went on to work across Infosys, Wipro, Cambridge Technology Partners and Accenture. She was also a board member at Micro Focus.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 2:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Stellantis elevates Shishir Mishra as brand director - Citroen, India

Stellantis elevates Shishir Mishra as brand director - Citroen, India

Brand Makers

Warner Media appoints Vaibhav Nagpal as head - partner relations and music acquisition

Warner Media appoints Vaibhav Nagpal as head - partner relations and music acquisition

Brand Makers

Visa appoints Shruti Gupta as vice president and head - CRM, India and South Asia

Visa appoints Shruti Gupta as vice president and head - CRM, India and South Asia

Brand Makers

Indian-origin executive Sunil Gupta to become CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Indian-origin executive Sunil Gupta to become CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

Brand Makers

India is our second-largest revenue source after North America: Timex’s Tobias Reiss-Schmidt

India is our second-largest revenue source after North America: Timex’s Tobias Reiss-Schmidt

Brand Makers

T-Series ropes in Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana as directors to its board

T-Series ropes in Neeraj Kalyan and Shiv Chanana as directors to its board

Brand Makers

Cheil India launches 'Unbelievable Delight' for MG Motor India

Cheil India launches 'Unbelievable Delight' for MG Motor India
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!