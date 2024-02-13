Genpact elevates Vidya Rao as chief technology and transformation officer

Vidya Rao, who held the position of chief information officer at Genpact, a software company has been elevated to hold the designation of chief technology and transformation officer. In her new role, Rao will play a key role in establishing a robust data office to enhance Genpact’s data capabilities, stated a media report.
Vipin Gairola has been appointed as global operating officer. His responsibilities will include overseeing global client operations, analytics, data and technology initiatives.
Rao started her career at Blue Chip Computer Consultants and went on to work across Infosys, Wipro, Cambridge Technology Partners and Accenture. She was also a board member at Micro Focus.