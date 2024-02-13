comScore

Stellantis elevates Shishir Mishra as brand director - Citroen, India

Previously, Shishir Mishra was the director and head - Stellantis sales and marketing synergy - India.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 1:43 PM
Shishir Mishra began his career as a marketing executive at Onida and went on to work across Ford Motor Credit Company, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Toyota Financial Services India and Banque PSA Finance.

Stellantis India, an automobile corporation, has promoted Shishir Mishra to the position of brand director for Citroen in India. In his role, Mishra will steer the brand’s strategic initiatives, strengthen Citroen’s presence and impact in the Indian automotive market.

Shishir Mishra was previously the director & head - Stellantis Sales & Marketing Synergy - India where he looked after after Sales, dealer network development, demand planning and distribution, selling online, finance and insurance, independent aftermarket, reporting and consolidation.

Mishra began his career as a marketing executive at Onida and went on to work across Ford Motor Credit Company, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Toyota Financial Services India and Banque PSA Finance.


Tags
First Published on Feb 13, 2024 1:43 PM

