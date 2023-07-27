GroupM Nexus India makes Saif Shaikh the head of non-biddable

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has appointed Saif Shaikh as the head of non-biddable at GroupM Nexus India. He takes over from Sidhartha Patnaik, who has assumed a regional remit as head of non-biddable at GroupM Nexus APAC.

Shaikh has over two decades of experience in media and advertising, and his expertise lies in campaign implementation, deployment of media planning tools and software, data management, and media activation solutions.

In his new role at GroupM Nexus, Shaikh will focus on the long-term prioritization of campaign implementation, leveraging cutting-edge tools and software for media planning and data management, and providing media activation solutions to clients.

Commenting on the development, Priti Murthy, president at GroupM Nexus India, said, "Saif’s extensive experience in deployment of tools and software for media strategizing, planning and data management along with driving implementation will further strengthen the way we do media planning at GroupM Nexus India. I look forward to his contribution in elevating our non-biddable craft and embedding additional capabilities across GroupM agencies’ client activations.”