HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HSIL

HDFC Securities has appointed Yogesh Darji as the Managing Director of HDFC Securities IFSC Ltd. (HSIL), marking a significant step in the firm's strategy to expand its international financial services offerings at India’s GIFT City.

In this new role, Darji will be responsible for leveraging the benefits of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to deliver a range of solutions tailored for both domestic and global clients.

Dhiraj Relli, CEO of HDFC Securities, expressed confidence in Darji's leadership, highlighting his extensive experience in equity and debt markets and his expertise in NRI financial services. Relli emphasized that Darji is well-prepared to drive HSIL’s growth in the dynamic environment of GIFT City, reinforcing the firm's commitment to integrity, excellence, and innovation.

“I am honoured to lead HSIL at this exciting time for HDFC Securities,” said Darji. He noted the unprecedented opportunities at GIFT City and outlined his plans to enhance technological capabilities and international offerings to meet the diverse needs of clients, including NRIs, foreign nationals, and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

Darji joins HSIL after a successful tenure as the NRI Desk Head at HDFC Securities, where he established efficient sales channels and improved client satisfaction.

His previous experience as a Debt Market Dealer at Brics Securities equipped him with significant expertise in managing trading activities for banks and mutual funds, enriching his nearly two decades of experience in the financial sector.

Under Darji’s leadership, HSIL plans to introduce a trading platform on the NSE IX, enabling clients to participate in Futures and Options markets and invest in Unsponsored Depository Receipts (UDRs) linked to top U.S. stocks.