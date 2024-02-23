Heeru Dingra quits Dentsu India after nine years

Following a nine-year tenure with dentsu India, Heeru Dingra is saying her goodbyes to embark on a new journey. Her significant association with the network commenced in 2015 when WATConsult was acquired by the then Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), signaling the start of a remarkable professional partnership.

Dingra took on the role of chief executive officer (CEO) at WATConsult in 2019, guiding the agency in the digital landscape. In June 2021, she assumed the CEO position at Isobar Group India, where she delicately balanced operations for Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations. Her subsequent role as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Dentsu Creative India highlighted her skill in nurturing growth, cultivating excellence, and fostering client relationships across a variety of brands.

Harsha Razdan, CEO of South Asia at dentsu stated, “As Heeru concludes her outstanding nine-year journey with dentsu, we bid adieu not just to a chapter but herald the dawn of boundless possibilities. She has been the driving force behind excellence, innovation, and the cultivation of a resilient team poised to carry forth her legacy. To many, she has been not just a leader but a cherished friend, and her absence will be keenly felt. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for her invaluable contributions and wish her abundant success in her forthcoming ventures.”

Dingra said, “From laying the foundation of WATConsult, anchoring its acquisition by dentsu, to witnessing its evolution into one of the largest digital agencies in the network, it's been an extraordinary 13-year journey. The acquisition by dentsu marks a significant milestone in WATConsult’s history propelling us far beyond our humble beginnings and making the journey incredibly rewarding and fulfilling.”