Heineken NV's organic net revenue grows in low-teens in Q1 2025 in India

By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2025 1:42 PM
Heineken NV reported a nearly 5% decline in its revenue at 7,784 million euro between January and March 2025

United Breweries Limited (UBL), the Indian arm of Dutch brewing company Heineken NV said that the organic net revenue (beia) has grown in the low teens in the first quarter of 2025 in the domestic market. UBL attributed the marginal growth to mid-single-digit growth in beer volume.

Heineken NV's Chief Executive Officer Dolf Van Den Brink said the company will continue to increase marketing and selling investments "to unlock opportunities".

In a stock exchange filing, the United Breweries mentioned, "In India, organic net revenue (beia) grew in the low-teens as beer volume grew by a mid-single-digit. We slightly lagged the market growth as supply in one of the major states was temporarily halted to ensure a sustainable business model for the future".

However, the premium segment beers, such as Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Ultra, and Kingfisher Ultra Max grew in the twenties in Q1 2025, UBL added.

Meanwhile, Heineken NV reported a nearly 5% decline in its revenue at 7,784 million euros between January and March 2025. The net revenue (beia) organic growth was up 0.9% but organic beer volume declined by 2.1%.

Brink said, "We maintained the delivery of high-quality growth, with premium beer volume growing by 1.8% and Heineken volume up by 4.6%, outpacing overall volume growth. Vietnam, India, and Ethiopia delivered promising volume growth, benefitting from the strategic actions taken".

CEO Brink has predicted an 8% rise in operating profit (beia) in 2025.

"As the year progresses, we will be navigating a macroeconomic environment increasingly in flux, requiring us to stay agile and proactively adapt to changing circumstances. Considering the current conditions, we confirm our full-year outlook to organically grow operating profit (beia) by 4% to 8%," Brink said.


First Published on Apr 16, 2025 1:42 PM

