Here's how much PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari earned in FY25

PhysicsWallah founder and director Alakh Pandey and promoter Prateek Maheshwari (referred to as Prateek Boob in official filings) earned Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 1.3 crore, respectively, in FY25, according to the company’s updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Pandey, Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer, oversees the overall business health of the company. Associated with PhysicsWallah since its inception, Pandey completed his higher secondary education at Bishop Johnson Education School and College, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Though he does not hold a formal higher education degree, he has accumulated over five years of experience in the edtech sector.

Prateek has been with the Noida-based firm since July 2020 and is responsible for strategy and innovation planning. A mechanical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, he previously worked with Caterpillar India Pvt. Ltd. and brings more than a decade of experience in the edtech industry.

As per the DRHP, PhysicsWallah plans to raise Rs 3,820 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 720 crore. Both founders are expected to offload shares worth up to Rs 360 crore each through the OFS.

The company has outlined the use of IPO proceeds as follows: Rs 460 crore for setting up new offline centers, Rs 548 crore towards lease obligations, Rs 470 crore for investments in subsidiaries such as Xylem Learning and Utkarsh Classes & Edutech, Rs 200 crore for cloud and server infrastructure, and Rs 710 crore for marketing and promotional activities.