SpaceX targets 2026 IPO at over $1 trillion valuation: Report

Elon Musk–led SpaceX is preparing for a potential initial public offering in 2026, aiming to raise more than $25 billion at a valuation exceeding $1 trillion, Reuters reported. The space technology company has reportedly begun discussions with banks, with the listing expected around June or July next year.

According to the report, SpaceX plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to build space-based data centres, including the purchase of advanced chips required to power them. The move is expected to accelerate the company’s efforts in satellite communications, deep-space infrastructure and data-driven space services.

The development comes as Musk expands his data infrastructure ambitions globally. Last year, he announced that his AI company xAI would partner with Saudi Arabia-backed Humain to build a 500-megawatt data centre in the kingdom, powered by Nvidia chips.

The IPO chatter picks up shortly after Musk dismissed reports claiming SpaceX was seeking an $800 billion valuation through a share sale. He said the company has been “positive cashflow” for several years and conducts stock buybacks twice annually to provide liquidity to employees and investors.

First Published on Dec 10, 2025 12:08 PM