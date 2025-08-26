IPO-bound PhysicsWallah scales revenue to Rs 3,000 crore in FY25: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Edtech platform PhysicsWallah has reportedly posted around 55% year-on-year growth in operating revenue, reaching Rs 3,000 crore in fiscal year 2025, which ended on March 31.
In FY24, PhysicsWallah recorded a 140% YoY jump to Rs 1,904 crore, up from Rs 744 crore in FY23.
According to a report by Entrackr, the Noida-based company’s growth was driven largely by expanding its offline operations. The edtech startup increased its centers to 200 in FY25, compared to 124 in the previous fiscal year. Additionally, enrollments rose to 5 million in FY25, up from 3.6 million a year earlier.
PhysicsWallah’s growth in operating revenue comes at a time when the company is preparing to debut on the stock market. India’s market regulator Sebi has already granted approval for the company to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The company has submitted its IPO documents through the confidential pre-filing route. According to media reports, PhysicsWallah is planning to raise around Rs 4,500 crore.
In September 2024, the company raised $210 million in a funding round led by Hornbill Capital, at a 2.5x higher valuation of $2.8 billion.