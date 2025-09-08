PhysicsWallah ramps up ad spend to Rs 276 crore in FY25, earmarks Rs 710 crore for promotions from IPO

ADVERTISEMENT
Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah (PW) has significantly reduced its losses in FY25 to Rs 243.3 crore, down from Rs 1,131 crore in FY24, according to its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The IPO-bound company’s revenue from operations grew 49% to Rs 2,886.6 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 1,940.7 crore in the previous fiscal.
Services contributed the bulk of revenue at Rs 2,614.5 crore, or 90.6 percent of the total, with coaching services alone accounting for Rs 2,498.6 crore. The rest came from hostels, transport, and content access. Books and student merchandise added another Rs 259 crore, while advertising and other operating income stood at Rs 13 crore. Within services, online courses generated Rs 1,040 crore and offline classes brought in Rs 1,352 crore.
Total expenses rose to Rs 3,264 crore in FY25, with advertising and publicity costs surging to Rs 276.2 crore—about 10 percent of revenue—as the company aggressively promoted new courses across both online and offline centers.
PhysicsWallah plans to raise Rs 3,820 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 720 crore by founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, who will each offload shares worth up to Rs 360 crore. The Noida-based company has earmarked Rs 460.5 crore towards fit-outs of new offline and hybrid centers, Rs 548.3 crore for lease obligations of existing centers, Rs 47.2 crore for subsidiary Xylem Learning, and Rs 33.7 crore for Utkarsh Classes & Edutech to cover lease expenses. In addition, Rs 200 crore will be invested in cloud and server infrastructure, while Rs 710 crore has been allocated to promotional activities.
Backed by WestBridge Capital, Hornbill and others, PhysicsWallah continues to strengthen its brand presence. Its flagship YouTube channel, “Physics Wallah – Alakh Pandey,” currently has 13.7 million subscribers.