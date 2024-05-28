HiveMinds appoints Pradeep Saluja as chief operating officer

HiveMinds, a digital marketing company and part of the Madison Group, has appointed Pradeep Saluja as Chief Operating Officer. Pradeep is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience leading business strategy, operations management, and consulting across multiple industries. As the COO, he will oversee the P&L and growth of the business and be responsible for the organisation's overall operations.

Pradeep has held senior positions in several leading firms, from one of the founding members of the India business at Encore Capital Group to leading firms where he has delivered sustainable growth for clients worldwide. Prior to joining HiveMinds, he served as Vice President at Sprinklr, where he successfully led customer success for key accounts globally. Before this, Pradeep was with Mu-Sigma, managing the P&L of a business unit with a portfolio of Fortune 500 companies. His career began at Caterpillar, where he led West and South East India's dealer development and customer success teams. He was also part of the management consulting practice at KPMG. Pradeep graduated from the National Institute of Technology Allahabad and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

Pradeep Saluja, COO of HiveMinds, shares, “HiveMinds has established itself as a leading player in the Digital Marketing space. The leadership’s unwavering focus on delivering value to clients and fostering an employee-centric culture echoed well with my values. I am excited to join HiveMinds and look forward to working closely with our highly energetic and capable teams to deliver sustainable growth and impact to our clients.”