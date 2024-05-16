            

      Honeywell Automation India elevates Atul Pai to MD

      Previously, Atul Pai was the vice president and general manager (BA - Building Automation), India.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 16, 2024 9:05 AM
      Atul Pai began his career at Thermax, went on to work across Cruise Controls, Tata Honeywell, and Honeywell International Inc.

      Atul Pai, who was previously the vice president and general manager (BA - Building Automation), India, has been elevated to the position of managing director by Honeywell Automation India.

      Pai began his career at Thermax, went on to work across Cruise Controls, Tata Honeywell, and Honeywell International Inc. Over a period, he has held various roles in different capacities at Honeywell. In his past role as director - finance and CFO - HBS South Asia, Pacific, ME, India & Africa, he oversaw financial infrastructure and monitored financial metrics to drive business performance supporting all the countries in the said geography.

      Honeywell Building Automation (BA) is a technology enterprise having the vision of participating in our customer growth story in keeping their infrastructure sustainable, operationally efficient and protecting lives.


      Tags
      First Published on May 16, 2024 9:05 AM

