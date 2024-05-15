            

      Neville Shah moves on from Ogilvy

      Prior to Ogilvy, Neville Shah was associated with MTV India as National Creative Director and Creativeland Asia as Creative Director.

      May 15, 2024
      According to reports, Neville Shah commented on his departure and said, “ It was a very hard decision leaving Ogilvy. Ogilvy has been a part of my life for a decade. It’s my home and alma matter. I will miss Ogilvy and the people.”

      Ogilvy’s Senior Executive Creative Director Neville Shah has moved on as per reports.

      Last year, Ogilvy India made leadership changes. Piyush Pandey, former chairman global creative and executive chairman of Ogilvy India, has been working closely with the leadership team and is now the agency's chief advisor.

      Ogilvy India has been named one of the world’s top agencies in global marketing publication Contagious' 2024 Pioneers list, recognising the top 8 agencies around the world that are setting the standard for innovation and creative excellence in marketing.


