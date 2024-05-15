Neville Shah moves on from Ogilvy

Ogilvy’s Senior Executive Creative Director Neville Shah has moved on as per reports.

According to reports, Neville Shah commented on his departure and said, “ It was a very hard decision leaving Ogilvy. Ogilvy has been a part of my life for a decade. It’s my home and alma matter. I will miss Ogilvy and the people.”

Prior to Ogilvy, Shah was associated with MTV India as National Creative Director and Creativeland Asia as Creative Director.

Last year, Ogilvy India made leadership changes. Piyush Pandey, former chairman global creative and executive chairman of Ogilvy India, has been working closely with the leadership team and is now the agency's chief advisor.